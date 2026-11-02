Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after ‘sharp chest pain’, to remain under observation

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain.
According to Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, his condition is expected to settle down, and he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure.
Pleuritic pain is a sharp, stabbing, or burning chest pain that gets worse when you inhale, exhale, cough, sneeze, or laugh, according to doctors.
When contacted NCP(SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said, “Baba has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable,.”
Senior NCP(SP) leader Ankush Kakade said the party chief Sharad Pawar has gone for a routine checkup to a city hospital. “He was on a two day visit to drought affected areas and because of exertion his health check up has been taken up. Further information on his health and possible resting will be clear after the check up,” he said