Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after ‘sharp chest pain’, to remain under observation

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain.

According to Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, his condition is expected to settle down, and he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure.

Pleuritic pain is a sharp, stabbing, or burning chest pain that gets worse when you inhale, exhale, cough, sneeze, or laugh, according to doctors.

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When contacted NCP(SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said, “Baba has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable,.”