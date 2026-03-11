After ‘Shalarth Scam’, details of over 5 lakh school staff uploaded online

Education department officials said that this was the first time such documents were being made available for the public

IN a bid to increase transparency after irregularities in the Shalarth system or the ‘Shalarth Scam’, Maharashtra Primary Education department has uploaded details of all private-aided school teaching and non-teaching staff and local body school teachers on the Shalarth website. These details include teacher name, name of school and management type, joining date, retirement date, and last drawn salary.

Education department officials said that this was the first time such documents were being made available for the public. Details of over 2.93 lakh private-aided school employees and 2 lakh local body school teachers can be accessed on the website.

The data has been uploaded divisional board-wise, in PDF format, for the eight boards: Mumbai, Nashik, Pune Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Latur, Nagpur, and Amravati. The files are searchable with each containing thousands of pages of teacher details.