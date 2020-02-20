Shaheen Baghs linked by wire, one touching it will ‘experience current’: Umar Khalid in Pune

Umar Khalid at the protest site on Wednesday. (Express photo/Ashish Kale) Umar Khalid at the protest site on Wednesday. (Express photo/Ashish Kale)

Amid ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid said on Wednesday that Shaheen Baghs across the country are connected by a wire, and anyone touching it will “experience current”.

Khalid was speaking on day 40 of an all-women indefinite dharna in Kondhwa, organised by Kul Jamat-e-Tanzeem.

“Ab itne saare Bagh hai ki, un tamam Bagh ab alag nahi hai. Ab Shaheen Bagh mai koi goli chalane ki koshish karte hai, toh uska dard Pune tak mehesoos hota hai. Agar Patna mai kuch kiya jata hai, toh uska dard Bangalore tak mehesoos hota hai. Tamam Bagho ke taar jhud gae hai aur jab taar jhudte hai aur taar pe koi haat lagata hai, toh bohot zor ka current lagta hai (There are so many Baghs now, none of them are different. If someone opens fire at Shaheen Bagh, the pain is felt here in Pune. If something happens in Patna, the hurt is felt in Bangalore. The Baghs are now connected through a thread or wire, and if someone touches it, they will experience a current),” said Khalid.

He also said that two months ago, no one knew about Shaheen Bagh. “The Shaheen Bagh that has paved a way through Delhi today has reached every nook and corner of the country.”

“Muslim beheno ne bataya hai ki unko koi Narendra Modi naam dhongee bhai nahi chahiye. Agar unke khilaaf koi bhi nainsaafi hoti hai, toh Musalman aurate apni awaaz khud ban sakti hai, tum jaise dhongee bhai ko apne ghar mai rehena chahiye (Our Muslim sisters have proven that they do not need an imposter like Narendra Modi. If they face any injustice, these Muslim women can be their own voice and say that the imposter should just stay at home),” he added.

