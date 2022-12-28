scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan copied my long-haired look for ‘Pathaan’: Former Bigg Boss contestant Abhijeet Bichukale

Abhijeet Bichukale calls himself an actor, author, singer, poet and composer. He remains in news for his antics which include ambitious announcements for contesting elections ranging from municipal council to the President of India.

Abhijeet Bichukale said that he noticed social media users drawing comparisons between his hairstyle and that of Khan in Pathan. (Express Photo)
Abhijeet Bichukale, the former Bigg Boss contestant, has claimed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might have copied his long-haired look from the reality show for the movie Pathaan.

He said that he noticed social media users drawing comparisons between his hairstyle and that of Khan in Pathan. “They are saying that in Pathaan, Shah Rukh looks like me. This is a positive thing for me,” said Bichukale in an interview in Satara.

“I think Shah Rukh was watching Bigg Boss Season 15. And he witnessed my magic. Maine kya gul khilaye who Shah Rukh ne bhi dekhe the. People copy that look (of mine). This trend is perhaps because of me,” he said.

Bichukale was a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and he later entered the 15th edition as a wild card entry. He calls himself an actor, author, singer, poet and composer. He remains in news for his antics which include ambitious announcements for contesting elections ranging from municipal council to the President of India.

In Bigg Boss, Bichukale garnered some following initially as his antics appeared funny. He started facing the wrath of the host as well as the co-inmates once he started crossing the line with female contestants.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 13:39 IST
