Shah: MVA govt redefined DBT as ‘Dealer, Broker, Transfer’ system

In an attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) state government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that it was a “useless government”, which was ruling the state on the “principles” of Dealer, Broker and Transfer (DBT) money system.

“In the past, I had termed the MVA government as a three-wheeled autorickshaw with each wheel moving in a different direction. I now want to make an improvement in the statement….it is a three-wheeled autorickshaw with each wheel going in a different direction, and all tyres gone flat. This autorickshaw is not able to move but is only releasing smoke and creating pollution,” the senior BJP leader said.

The Home Minister said Maharashtra had been at the forefront in many sectors for years in the country. “Can they bring back the lost glory of the state? We have to tell this to the voters. It is a useless (nikammi) government. The exit of this government should begin from the elections of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),” Shah said while addressing party workers at the launch of the “sampark abhiyan” in the city.

He said the Modi government at the Centre came up with the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) plan to transfer financial assistance to the eligible needy in the country while the MVA government in the state has redefined DBT. “The Congress considers D as Dealer, Shiv Sena considers B as Broker and NCP considers T as cut money for Transfers of officials. They consider DBT as Dealer, Broker and Transfer money system,” Shah said, while taking on the three constituents of the state’s ruling government.

He said many of the big leaders of MVA are in jail for seeking money for transfer.

Shah said Lokmanya Tilak gave the slogan of “Freedom is my birth right and I shall have it”, but the Shiv Sena believes that “Power is my birth right and I shall have it”. “They have got the post of Chief Minister. So, they should show guts by resigning and holding fresh elections. The BJP is ready to take on the three-party ruling alliance in the state,” Shah said.

Recalling the discussion between BJP and Shiv Sena during the 2019 assembly elections, the senior BJP leader said it was jointly decided that the elections will be led under leadership of Devendra Fadanavis and he will be the chief minister after winning the election. “The Shiv Sena turned its back on the promise. It compromised with Hindutva to gain power in the state,” he said. “They sought votes in the name of Modiji. They betrayed us after the assembly elections,” he added.

Criticising the MVA partners for their protest on inflation, the Union minister said the PM Narendra Modi-led Union government reduced the prices of petrol and diesel while appealing to the state governments to further work on reducing the prices of fuel. “The MVA took it in other sense and instead of reducing prices of fuel, they reduced prices of liquor…They are being vindictive by filing criminal cases against BJP leaders and workers. We will not get scared,” he added.

Shah said the BJP was betrayed in 2019 assembly elections and that it was time for the party to hit back. “The situation in Maharashtra needs to change and it should begin from Pune city. Normally, there is one result for one election. However, the elections of PMC will give two results with one of civic body and the second of the next assembly elections. BJP workers should lay foundation of exit of MVA through the PMC elections,” Shah added.