scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Top news

SG Kolte replaces Rubal Agarwal as CEO of Pune Smart City

Rubal Agarwal, who is the additional municipal commissioner in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), was holding the additional charge of CEO of Pune Smart City after the transfer of Rajendra Jagtap.

Pune | September 10, 2020 3:50:12 am
Outgoing CEO Rubal Agarwal. (punesmartcity.in)

The state government has appointed S G Kolte as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL). Kolte, who took charge on Wednesday, has replaced Rubal Agarwal.

Kolte was recently appointed as the CEO of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) of Pune replacing Rajendra Nimbalkar. He has been asked to take over the additional charge of CEO of Pune Smarty City till further orders.

Agarwal, who is the additional municipal commissioner in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), was holding the additional charge of CEO of Pune Smart City after the transfer of Rajendra Jagtap.

Before being transferred to CEO of SRA in Pune, Kolte was the CEO of Osmanabad Zila Parishad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement