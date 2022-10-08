‘Sex racket’ busted at spa in Koregaon Park, four foreign women rescued

Pune city police have busted a sex racket operating in a massage centre in Koregaon Park area.

They have ‘rescued’ four foreign women, including three from Thailand and one from Nepal, during the raid.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of social security cell of the city police crime branch raided the massage centre and nabbed two men on the spot who were allegedly running a prostitution racket at the centre.

A case has been filed at Koregaon Park police station under sections 370 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

Senior police inspector Vijay Kumbar said the four foreign nationals rescued included three women from Thailand and one from Nepal. He said they had come to India on a business visa.