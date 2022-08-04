scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Sex racket busted at Pune spa; 5 booked, 4 women rescued

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Wanavdi police station under sections 370, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 4, 2022 11:53:43 pm
Pune city police, Pune Sex racket, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsA first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Wanavdi police station under sections 370, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

The Crime branch of the Pune city police has busted a sex racket allegedly operating in the guise of a spa in Salunkhe Vihar area. According to a press release issued on Thursday, acting on a tip-off, a team of a social security cell of the crime branch headed by senior police inspector Rajesh Puranik sent a decoy customer to Golden Touch Spa in a building on the Salunkhe Vihar road in Wanavdi.

After confirmation of prostitution racket there, a police team raided the spot on Wednesday and arrested two spa managers identified as Zarna alias Pinky Mandal (27), resident of Kondhwa and native of West Bengal, and Sumit Honkhande (21) of Shivneri Nagar in Kondhwa Khurd.

Police also rescued four women, including one each from Chhatishgarh and West Bengal, who were allegedly lured into prostitution at the spa.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Wanavdi police station under sections 370, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

More from Pune

Police said Mandal and Honkhade were arrested and three more persons were booked in this case for their alleged involvement in the crime. Police identified them as spa owner Rachna Salunkhe alias Rachna Dongre alias Rachna Navgire, and her aides Lochan Ananta Girme, and Sarthak Lochan Girme.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 11:53:43 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

3

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

4

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

5

Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Featured Stories

Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir and India’s Gurdeep celebrate CWG podium finish with Moosewala songs

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’

Premium
Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Russia sentences US basketball star to 9 yrs in jail

Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie

Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
From The NYT

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement