Sex racket busted at Pune spa; 5 booked, 4 women rescued

The Crime branch of the Pune city police has busted a sex racket allegedly operating in the guise of a spa in Salunkhe Vihar area. According to a press release issued on Thursday, acting on a tip-off, a team of a social security cell of the crime branch headed by senior police inspector Rajesh Puranik sent a decoy customer to Golden Touch Spa in a building on the Salunkhe Vihar road in Wanavdi.
After confirmation of prostitution racket there, a police team raided the spot on Wednesday and arrested two spa managers identified as Zarna alias Pinky Mandal (27), resident of Kondhwa and native of West Bengal, and Sumit Honkhande (21) of Shivneri Nagar in Kondhwa Khurd.
Police also rescued four women, including one each from Chhatishgarh and West Bengal, who were allegedly lured into prostitution at the spa.
A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Wanavdi police station under sections 370, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.
Police said Mandal and Honkhade were arrested and three more persons were booked in this case for their alleged involvement in the crime. Police identified them as spa owner Rachna Salunkhe alias Rachna Dongre alias Rachna Navgire, and her aides Lochan Ananta Girme, and Sarthak Lochan Girme.
