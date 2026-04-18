Sex racket busted at massage parlour in Pune, 5 women ‘rescued’

Police said the raid was carried out after sending a decoy customer, who confirmed that prostitution was allegedly on at the spot in the guise of “Potli massage”. (Credits: Pexels)

Pune City Police busted a sex racket allegedly operating from a “ Yoga Ayurvedic Potli Massage” centre in Datta Nagar area of Pune city.

Police said five women, who were allegedly lured into the flesh trade, were rescued during the action.

As per a press release issued on Saturday, a team of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Pune City Police crime branch, raided the Yoga Ayurvedic Potli Massage centre on a tip off. The parlour was located at an apartment in Vyankatesh Blossom society in Datta Nagar on Friday.

Police said the raid was carried out after sending a decoy customer, who confirmed that prostitution was allegedly on at the spot in the guise of “Potli massage”.