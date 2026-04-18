Sex racket busted at massage parlour in Pune, 5 women ‘rescued’

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Pune City Police busted a sex racket allegedly operating from a “ Yoga Ayurvedic Potli Massage” centre in Datta Nagar area of Pune city.
Police said five women, who were allegedly lured into the flesh trade, were rescued during the action.
As per a press release issued on Saturday, a team of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Pune City Police crime branch, raided the Yoga Ayurvedic Potli Massage centre on a tip off. The parlour was located at an apartment in Vyankatesh Blossom society in Datta Nagar on Friday.
Police said the raid was carried out after sending a decoy customer, who confirmed that prostitution was allegedly on at the spot in the guise of “Potli massage”.
A police officer said that five women were found at the spot. All are Indian women, who were dragged into prostitution. They were rescued and taken to Shelter Home, as per the legal procedure.
Senior police inspector Chhagan Kapase, who led the action said, “Offence has been registered against two owners of the Potli Massage Center. No arrest has been made yet. Probe is on to know from how many days the accused persons were allegedly operating prostitution racket at the spot.”
A first information report was lodged against the accused persons at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 143 (1) (3), 3 (5) and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). Further investigation is on, police said.