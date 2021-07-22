Several roads in Kolhapur submerged, Panchganga river flows close to danger mark

With Kolhapur district receiving incessant rain over the last two days, several roads in the district, with submerged stretches, have been shut for traffic, said state government officials. The water level of Panchganga river has also risen close to the dangerous level, prompting the Irrigation department to release water from Koyna Dam in Satara. The water level in Krishna river in Sangli has also been rising.

“We received over 100 mm rainfall in last two days. The water level of Panchaganga river near Rajaram Bridge has risen close to 40 feet. The danger level lies at 43 feet. Hence, we are closely monitoring the situation,” said an official.

After Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara suffered extensively due to floods in 2019, the administration has employed two teams of NDRF in Kolhapur. “Each team has 25 personnel. More teams have been kept on stand-by for other parts of the state,” said an official from the disaster management unit of the state government.