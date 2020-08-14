Several Pune cops nominated for President’s police medal for ‘distinguished, meritorious’ service

Inspector Pratibha Joshi has received over a 100 rewards in her service so far. Sub-Inspector Sunil Gaikwad, who was instrumental in solving several crimes, has received 520 rewards in his service. (Representational)

Additional Director General of Police Ritesh Kumar and Additonal Superintendent of Police Sushma Chavan have been nominated for the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service ahead of Independence Day.

Kumar is currently the additional DGP of the wireless department of Maharashta Police, located in Pune. Sushma Chavan is attached to the Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra Police.

Both officers have served in various police establishments. Chavan was the investigation officer in the Ahmednagar sex scandal case, in which 20 accused were convicted and awarded life imprisonment by the court.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 2) of Pune City Police Shirish Sardeshpande, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nandakumar Gaikwad of Pune Railway Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Yadav of Pune unit of Anti-Terrorism Squad, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Pathrudkar of ACB, Pune, Senior Police Inspector Pratibha Joshi of Kothrud police station and Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Gaikwad of Pune City Police’s Crime Branch have been nominated for the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service.

As a senior inspector of Chandannagar police sation in 2016, Pathrudkar played an important role in taking crime conviction rate in his jurisdiction to 89 per cent. DySP Nandakumar Gaikwad had played a key role in the Aniket Kothale custodial death case in Sangli.

Inspector Pratibha Joshi has received over a 100 rewards in her service so far. Sub-Inspector Sunil Gaikwad, who was instrumental in solving several crimes, has received 520 rewards in his service.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.