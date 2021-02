Several parts of Pune to face water cuts today

The water cut is because of emergency repair work at Parvati pumping station.

Many parts of the city will face water cuts on Thursday due to emergency repair work at the Parvati pumping station. There will be no water supply in these areas from 10 am to 7 pm.

The areas include Kondhwa gaothan, Meethanagar, Saibabanagar, Dnyaneshwarnagar, Malik Nagar in electoral panel 27, Pand T Colony, Sandeshnagar, Ekopa Society, Shankar Society, Kushal Society, New Era Society, Sopan Maharaj Society, Madhu Mangesh Society, Poonam Society, Geet Govind Society, Lalbaug Society, Indiranagar and Gultekdi industrial area in electoral panel no 28.

The residents of Padmavati, Taljai hill, Chavan Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Panchal wasti and More wasti in electoral panel 35, Bibewadi gaothan, Sant Eknathnagar Society, Bharat Jyoti Society, Ramyanagri, Gangadham Society, Vardhamanpura Society and Swayambhu Society in electoral panel 36, Damodar Society, Mahesh Society, Vaibhav Society, Dharamveer Park, Ganesh Vihar Society, Vighnaharta Hospital, Vaibhav Society, Durgamata Garden, New Ganesh Nagar, Pasalkar Bhavan and some parts of Upper Indiranagar in electoral panel 37 will also not get water supply on Thursday.

Punyayinagar, Ahilyadevi Chowk, Satara Road, Chintamani hotel, State Bank Nagar, Chaitravan society, Om Alankar society, Jaiour garden, Manmohak Park, Kimaya society, Hastinapuram, Pooja Park, Taware Society, Poonam Garden, Bhagyashreenagar, Purple society, Chintamani residency in electoral panel 38 and Ganeshnagar, Kalanagar, Daulatnagar, Urmila Society, Kundannagar, Sangatinagar, Rakshaleksha, Nityananad Society, Chaitanyanagar and Mungle Annanagar in electoral panel 39 will also face water cuts.

