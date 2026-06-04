Several IT firms faced FIRs in past year for fraud

In April 2026, an FIR was filed against the directors of Accure Softech Private Limited Amol Balasaheb Mahadik and Omkar Dadaso Mahadik. The complainant was asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for a job paying Rs 3 lakh per annum.

In the past year, several IT companies in Pune faced FIRs over alleged fraudulent hirings. In a similar modus operandi, individuals from these companies or agents demanded lakhs of rupees from engineers in exchange for jobs. After the candidates paid the amount and joined the company, they were fired in a few months before they could even recover the amount they paid. These firms include Quantumsoft Technologies Private Limited, Flynaut SaaS Private Limited, Datatech Labs, and Accure Softech Private Limited.

In September and October 2025, at least two FIRs were registered at Hinjewadi Police Station against founder of Flynaut SaaS Private Limited Upesh Patil and two others. Candidates were asked to pay various amounts from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 2.9 lakh to agents to bag jobs ranging from Rs 3 lakh to 6 lakh per annum. After paying the sum and joining, complainants were soon fired from the companies due to various reasons like failing tests or interviews. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Upesh Patil.