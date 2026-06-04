Several IT firms faced FIRs in past year for fraud

These firms include Quantumsoft Technologies Private Limited, Flynaut SaaS Private Limited, Datatech Labs, and Accure Softech Private Limited.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneJun 4, 2026 12:30 AM IST
IT firms faced FIRs in past year for fraud, IT firms fraud, IT firms past year for fraud, Quantumsoft Technologies Private Limited, Flynaut SaaS Private Limited, Datatech Labs, and Accure Softech Private Limited, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsIn April 2026, an FIR was filed against the directors of Accure Softech Private Limited Amol Balasaheb Mahadik and Omkar Dadaso Mahadik. The complainant was asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for a job paying Rs 3 lakh per annum.
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In the past year, several IT companies in Pune faced FIRs over alleged fraudulent hirings. In a similar modus operandi, individuals from these companies or agents demanded lakhs of rupees from engineers in exchange for jobs. After the candidates paid the amount and joined the company, they were fired in a few months before they could even recover the amount they paid. These firms include Quantumsoft Technologies Private Limited, Flynaut SaaS Private Limited, Datatech Labs, and Accure Softech Private Limited.

In September and October 2025, at least two FIRs were registered at Hinjewadi Police Station against founder of Flynaut SaaS Private Limited Upesh Patil and two others. Candidates were asked to pay various amounts from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 2.9 lakh to agents to bag jobs ranging from Rs 3 lakh to 6 lakh per annum. After paying the sum and joining, complainants were soon fired from the companies due to various reasons like failing tests or interviews. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Upesh Patil.

In October 2025, an FIR was registered at Bavdhan Police Station in Pimpri Chinchwad against owner of Data Tech Labs Amit Andre and consultant Hanmant Bhosale. The complainant claimed the consultant demanded Rs 1 lakh for a job at the company. The complainant was dismissed from the company two months after joining without any reason, the FIR said. Five other complainants and total pending dues of Rs 9.75 lakh were also mentioned.

In March 2026, an FIR was filed against CEO of Quantumsoft Technologies Nikhileshwar Ashok Kshirsagar and two others at Vimantal Police Station. The complainant said he had paid Rs 2 lakh to a consultant for a job in the company, after which he was given an offer letter of Rs 4 LPA. He joined the company in October 2025, however, no salary was paid to the employees, the FIR claimed. The FIR also listed the names of 77 employees whose salaries were pending. The founder was later arrested by police.

In April 2026, an FIR was filed against the directors of Accure Softech Private Limited Amol Balasaheb Mahadik and Omkar Dadaso Mahadik. The complainant was asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for a job paying Rs 3 lakh per annum. The company did not pay the joinee any stipend in the training period and no salary was deposited after the training period. Names of six complainants with total pending dues of Rs 6,30,000 have been mentioned in the FIR. The two directors were later arrested by police.

 

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Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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