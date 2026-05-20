Seven-year-old killed after getting stuck between lift door & wall in Pune residential society

Inspection, safety audit and post accident analysis of a lift falls under purview of Lift Inspector under the office of Chief Electrical Inspector which is part of Department of Industries, Energy, Mining and Labour. The inspections are conducted under the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Act, 2017.

A SEVEN-year-old boy died of grievous injuries after getting stuck between the collapsible door of the lift and the wall in a residential society in Sinhagad Road area of Pune. Police said they were probing if there was an issue with the lift maintenance or its mechanism which caused the mishap.

Sinhagad Road police have identified the deceased as Shivansh Shailesh Dhoot, a resident of Riddhi Siddhi Apartment in Nimbajnagar. The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Monday. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

“After receiving information from the residents, a team from the police station was sent to the location and a fire brigade team was also called. Initial probe suggests the boy entered the lift while playing on the residential society premises. He succumbed to grievous injuries,” said Senior Inspector Vinay Patankar of Sinhagad Road police station.