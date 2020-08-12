Pune: Seven men arrested ‘while preparing to rob jewellery shop’, police recover firearms

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided an apartment in Magarpatta City in Hadapsar and caught the accused on Tuesday afternoon. (Representational)

Seven men armed with firearms were arrested while they were preparing to attack and rob a jewellery shop in the city, police said.

During searches, the police recovered one country-made pistol, one country-made revolver, a locally made 12 bore rifle, 12 live cartridges, two sharp weapons along with a four-wheeler and motorcycle, mobile phones and some cash, all to the tune of Rs 14.75 lakh.

The accused, Vishal alias Janglya Sham Satpute (30), Akash Rajendra Sapkal (28), Pankaj Sadashiv Gaikwad (34), Raju Shirish Shivsharan (26), Ganesh Maruti Kunjir (27), Rushikesh Rajendra Pawar (19) and Rameshwar Balsaheb Kajale (33), have been booked under sections 399 (preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Indian Arms Act, National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

The main accused Vishal Satpute, was earlier booked in serious crimes including murder, police said. He was currently out of jail on parole in a murder case, police said. Shivsharan, Pankaj Gaikwad and Sakpal have also earlier been booked in cases of murder, but were currently out on bail, police said.

