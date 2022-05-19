Pune: Seven, including 4 students, drown in two incidents, 2 missing

Seven people, including four students, drowned and two more have been reported missing in two separate incidents in the backwaters of Bhatghar and Chaskaman in Pune district on Thursday afternoon.

In the incident at Chaskaman dam backwaters in Khed taluka, four students from Sahyadri School, who had come with other classmates and school teachers, drowned around 4 pm. The bodies of all four were taken out of the water sometime later.

In the incident at Bhatghar dam in Bhor taluka of Pune district, five women from a family had entered waters. Bodies of three women have been found. Officials said they drowned as they possibly could not gauge the depth of the water.

Superintendent of Police for Pune Rural jurisdiction, Abhinav Deshmukh, said, “In the Chaskaman backwaters incident, bodies of all four students — two boys and two girls — have been recovered. The students were from a school in the same region. In the Bhatghar incident, bodies of three women have been found and two are still missing. These five women were among a group of family members who had come for a marriage ceremony in the area.”

Local police said that the school’s students had finished their Class 10 exams. Names of all students were yet to be ascertained.

The three deceased woman from the Bhatghar incident have been identified as Chandni Rajput (21), Poonam Rajput (22) and Monika Chavan (23) and two missing woman have been identified as Khushboo Rajput (19) and Manisha Rajput (20).