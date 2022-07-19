Seven electric two-wheelers gutted in fire at Pune automobile showroom

Seven electric two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that started in an automobile showroom at Gangadham Chowk in Pune Monday evening, officials said Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

As per the information given by Pune Fire Brigade, the fire was reported in a showroom selling electric two-wheelers and accessories next to Gangadham Chowk near Market Yard around 8 pm.

Fire officer Pradeep Khedekar said, “After receiving the call at 8 pm, we deployed fire tenders from nearby fire stations. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes and then we conducted a cooling operation to avoid any secondary fire. The shop was open and some bikes were plugged in for charging when the fire started. No casualties were reported as staffers left the premises immediately.”

Khedekar added, “Primary observations suggest that the fire may have started due to overheating in the charging station and subsequent short circuit. Seven bikes in the showroom were gutted in the fire.”