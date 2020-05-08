Seven COVID-19 deaths, 161 new cases reported in Pune

At Sassoon General Hospital, a 72-year-old man from Ganj Peth, who was admitted on May 3, succumbed to the infection on Thursday. (Representational Photo) At Sassoon General Hospital, a 72-year-old man from Ganj Peth, who was admitted on May 3, succumbed to the infection on Thursday. (Representational Photo)

Seven deaths due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in Pune on Thursday, with the toll climbing to 134. All the patients were men in the age group of 60-75 years.

As many as 161 new cases were reported, and the number of patients with COVID-19 has gone up to 2,461, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

At Sassoon General Hospital, a 72-year-old man from Ganj Peth, who was admitted on May 3, succumbed to the infection on Thursday. He suffered from hepatitis, kidney injury, diabetes and hypertension.

A 60-year-old man from Ganj Peth, who was admitted to Sahyadri Hospital at Deccan on May 3, also succumbed to the infection on Thursday. He had underlying medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

A 65-year old man and a 66-year-old man from Bhawani Peth, who were admitted to KEM Hospital, also died of COVID-19-related complications. The 65-year-old, who was admitted on May ,1 had diabetes and hypertension while the 66-year-old, who was admitted on May 3, had acute renal failure.

In another case, a 69-year-old man from Kondhwa, who was admitted on April 27 at KEM Hospital, succumbed to the infection on Thursday. He had bilateral pneumonia.

A 70-year-old man from Laxminagar Yerawada, who was admitted on April 27 at Noble Hospital, succumbed to the infection on Thursday while another 75-year-old man from Ashok Nagar at Yerawada, who was admitted on May 1 at Kashibhai Navale Hospital, also succumbed to the infection on Thursday. He had hypertension and diabetes

