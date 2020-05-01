Seven coronavirus deaths in Pune, toll rises to 99

At Sassoon Hospital, authorities said that three new dialysis machines had been procured and installed at the 11-story super specialty building. (Representational Photo) At Sassoon Hospital, authorities said that three new dialysis machines had been procured and installed at the 11-story super specialty building. (Representational Photo)

The Pune district administration reported seven coronavirus deaths on Friday of which two had succumbed to the infection late Thursday night. The toll in the city has climbed to 99.

Sassoon General Hospital reported three deaths, including that of an 80-year-old woman from Kavadi Malwadi, who was suffering from the illness since April 26 and was admitted to Sassoon Hospital on April 29. She had bilateral pneumonia and obstructive uropathy and died on April 30. She tested positive for coronavirus on May 1.

In another case, a 65-year-old chronic alcoholic from Tadiwala Road, who was symptomatic since April 16, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 21. He had bilateral pneumonia and died on May 1 due to coronavirus-related complications.

A 71-year-old woman residing at Tadiwala Road, who was smptomatic since April 24 and admitted on April 28 to Sassoon General Hospital, succumbed to the infection on May 1. She had bilateral pneumonia and also diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

A 68-year-old man from Nana Peth, who was admitted to Bharati Hospital on April 28, succumbed to COVID-19 infection late on April 30. He had diabetes and hypertension. The death was reported Friday by municipal health authorities.

In another case, a 75-year-old man from Parvati Darshan died from coronavirus complications on May 1.

At Symbiosis Hospital, a 75-year-old man from Siddharth Nagar succumbed to coronavirus-related infection early on Friday morning. A 51-year-old man from Yerawada also died on May 1 at KEM hospital.

73 year old survives corona virus infection , shifted from unit to tackle chronic kidney disease

A 73-year-old man from Laxminagar at Yerawada, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 9 and suffers from anaemia, respiratory and acute kidney problems, tested negative for coronavirus. However, he was not discharged as the man requires dialysis and has been shifted from the coronavirus unit to another section for treating chronic kidney disease.

In another case, a 76-year-old man from Baramati who was admitted on April 13 to Sasoon Hospital with diabetes was discharged late on April 30.

At Sassoon Hospital, authorities said that three new dialysis machines had been procured and installed at the 11-storey super specialty building.

