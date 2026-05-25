Disgruntled Pune mental hospital employee tampers with records, ‘terminates’ 9 colleagues

A disgruntled employee of Regional Mental Hospital (RMH), Yerwada, tampered with records on the Sevaarth portal—the Maharashtra government platform for managing employee and pensioner records—and wrongly showed nine colleagues as terminated, the police said.

RMH Office Superintendent Usha Bhalchim discovered that her Sevaarth ID and those of eight colleagues had been deactivated while she was reviewing salary and bill details at the hospital office on February 5, 2024.

When senior RMH authorities contacted the Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries in Mumbai, the officials confirmed they had received information indicating the termination of the nine employees’ services and had closed their Sevaarth IDs accordingly. RMH clarified that all nine employees remained in active service and requested the reactivation of their IDs.