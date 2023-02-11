Seva cannot be planned, has to be offered voluntarily: Ex-RSS general secretary

Seva, or service, is something that cannot be planned and has to be done or offered voluntarily, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, former General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said on Saturday.

“Nobody can retire while doing or offering Seva and nobody can wait for necessary facilities in lieu of giving Seva. The feeling of giving to someone is important while doing Seva. Seva cannot be planned and has to be done voluntarily — after one sees the plight and suffering of people — with the intention of changing their lives,” Joshi said.

He was delivering the key note address on the topic “Indian Perspective of Seva” during “Seva Tarang” — a two-day state-level conference of voluntary organisations organised by Sevavardhini at Mahatma Phule Sanskrutik Bhawan in Wanowarie.

MLA Sunil Kamble, Honorary President of Sevavardhini Dr Pramod Chaudhari, Sevavardini executive president Kishor Desai, industrialist Sudhir Mehta, Yogita Apte, Mandar Pophale and Saurabh Dhanorkar of Persistent Foundation, Praj Foundation and Mukul Madhav Foundation respectively, and Sevavardhini secretary Somdatta Patwardhan, among others, were present on the occasion.

Dr Chaudhari said, “I am optimistic that Sevavardhini’s work will help the country while it is celebrating 75 years of independence.”

Mehta said the country’s politicians and bureaucrats cannot alone change the country, adding the role of voluntary organisations and education institutions is equally important.

Citing the Covid period, he said, “This showed that if all work together, we can show the world what the country can do.”

A souvenir, comprising the work done by Sevardhini in the last 25 years, was also released on the occasion.

The inaugural session was moderated by Sevavardhini joint secretary Manik Damle.