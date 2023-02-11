scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Advertisement

Seva cannot be planned, has to be offered voluntarily: Ex-RSS general secretary

Citing the Covid period, he said, “This showed that if all work together, we can show the world what the country can do.”

The inaugural session was moderated by Sevavardhini joint secretary Manik Damle. (Express Photo)

Seva, or service, is something that cannot be planned and has to be done or offered voluntarily, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, former General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said on Saturday.

“Nobody can retire while doing or offering Seva and nobody can wait for necessary facilities in lieu of giving Seva. The feeling of giving to someone is important while doing Seva. Seva cannot be planned and has to be done voluntarily — after one sees the plight and suffering of people — with the intention of changing their lives,” Joshi said.

He was delivering the key note address on the topic “Indian Perspective of Seva” during “Seva Tarang” — a two-day state-level conference of voluntary organisations organised by Sevavardhini at Mahatma Phule Sanskrutik Bhawan in Wanowarie.

MLA Sunil Kamble, Honorary President of Sevavardhini Dr Pramod Chaudhari, Sevavardini executive president Kishor Desai, industrialist Sudhir Mehta, Yogita Apte, Mandar Pophale and Saurabh Dhanorkar of Persistent Foundation, Praj Foundation and Mukul Madhav Foundation respectively, and Sevavardhini secretary Somdatta Patwardhan, among others, were present on the occasion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
English words from Greek, Roman, Indian mythology: How many do you know?
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
Adani’s defence footprint: Small arms, UAVs, and more
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithi...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...
What Grammy award-winning song ‘Baraye’ tells us about the si...

Dr Chaudhari said, “I am optimistic that Sevavardhini’s work will help the country while it is celebrating 75 years of independence.”

Mehta said the country’s politicians and bureaucrats cannot alone change the country, adding the role of voluntary organisations and education institutions is equally important.

Citing the Covid period, he said, “This showed that if all work together, we can show the world what the country can do.”

Advertisement

A souvenir, comprising the work done by Sevardhini in the last 25 years, was also released on the occasion.

More from Pune

The inaugural session was moderated by Sevavardhini joint secretary Manik Damle.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 22:43 IST
Next Story

Vasavada follows Pujara school of batsmanship to put Saurashtra on brink of Ranji final

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close