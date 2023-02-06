scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Serum Institute to develop sports facilities at B J Medical College ground; cricket pitch and volleyball, basketball courts to come up

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, in a letter to the college, has agreed to develop the ground, take care of digging a borewell, and install a water storage tank and pipeline network.

Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital Dr Sanjiv Thakur has initiated many activities to benefit poor patients after taking charge in January. (File)
Listen to this article
Serum Institute to develop sports facilities at B J Medical College ground; cricket pitch and volleyball, basketball courts to come up
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sports facilities at B J Medical College ground are all set to get a fillip with Serum Institute of India (SII) expressing willingness to develop the premises at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, in a letter to the college, has agreed to develop the ground, take care of digging a borewell, and install a water storage tank and pipeline network. Last year, the college authorities submitted a proposal to the SII to renovate the 76-year-old ground, which is spread across approximately five acres near the police commissionerate and and is utilised by faculty and students for sports activities.

Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital Dr Sanjiv Thakur has initiated many activities to benefit poor patients after taking charge in January. “Along with academics and medical care, sport is a crucial component for all-round development,” says Dr Thakur.

According to deputy dean (administration) and sports adviser Dr Ajay Taware, the renovation project will be phase-wise with a grassy cricket pitch on the cards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...

There is a badminton and table tennis court beside a gymnasium. Plans are also underway to set up a volleyball and basketball court. The ground presently has no grass court or surrounding flood lights. Renovation efforts will also include appropriate fencing along the boundary wall, Dr Taware said.

More from Pune

As part of the effort to upgrade facilities at Sassoon General Hospital, the dean recently inaugurated an orthopaedic intensive care unit at the multi-storeyed building and planned to set up a five-bed ICR in each ward. As part of modernisation efforts, the dean also has plans to introduce a ‘code blue’ at the hospital, an emergency code to describe the critical status of the patient.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 12:36 IST
Next Story

AIBE XVII 2023: BCI removes answer key link from website

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close