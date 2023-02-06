Serum Institute to develop sports facilities at B J Medical College ground; cricket pitch and volleyball, basketball courts to come up

Sports facilities at B J Medical College ground are all set to get a fillip with Serum Institute of India (SII) expressing willingness to develop the premises at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, in a letter to the college, has agreed to develop the ground, take care of digging a borewell, and install a water storage tank and pipeline network. Last year, the college authorities submitted a proposal to the SII to renovate the 76-year-old ground, which is spread across approximately five acres near the police commissionerate and and is utilised by faculty and students for sports activities.

Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital Dr Sanjiv Thakur has initiated many activities to benefit poor patients after taking charge in January. “Along with academics and medical care, sport is a crucial component for all-round development,” says Dr Thakur.

According to deputy dean (administration) and sports adviser Dr Ajay Taware, the renovation project will be phase-wise with a grassy cricket pitch on the cards.

There is a badminton and table tennis court beside a gymnasium. Plans are also underway to set up a volleyball and basketball court. The ground presently has no grass court or surrounding flood lights. Renovation efforts will also include appropriate fencing along the boundary wall, Dr Taware said.

As part of the effort to upgrade facilities at Sassoon General Hospital, the dean recently inaugurated an orthopaedic intensive care unit at the multi-storeyed building and planned to set up a five-bed ICR in each ward. As part of modernisation efforts, the dean also has plans to introduce a ‘code blue’ at the hospital, an emergency code to describe the critical status of the patient.