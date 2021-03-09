Serum Institute: Raw material supply bottlenecks unlikely to have immediate hit on vaccine production

Company CEO Adar Poonawalla had recently admitted that restrictions on exports of certain items in the United States was a “serious limiting factor” in scaling up production of Covid19 vaccines.

While Serum Institute of India has acknowledged that “bottlenecks” exist in supplies of some raw materials that go into the manufacture of the Covid19 vaccine, people familiar with the situation at the company said it was unlikely to have any impact on the production of the vaccine in the immediate future.

Serum Institute, a key global player in production of Covid19 vaccines, has enough supplies to continue manufacturing at current capacities for the next six months, they said.

“We are hoping that these bottlenecks would be sorted out by that time,” one of them told The Indian Express.

“I have been focussing on supplies of vaccine doses via the Covax facility… I do not want to get into technical issues… but for free global access to vaccines, if we can’t get the raw materials out of the United States… that’s going to be a serious limiting factor. We have stockpiled many doses but there are several constraints like (availability of) bags, filters and other critical items that manufacturers need,” Poonawalla had said at an online discussion.

The Covax facility he mentioned was a reference to a global platform, backed by World Health Organisation and some other international agencies, to make Covid19 vaccines available to all the countries in adequate quantities and affordable price. Serum Institute is currently producing the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University under its own brand name ‘Covishield’. This vaccine is among those that are being distributed through the Covax facility as well. Serum also has agreements with some other vaccine developers to produce their Covid19 vaccines.

“Serum is a philanthropic organisation and, at the start of the pandemic, had decided to take huge risks and buy equipment at rapid speed. We knew we had to produce hundreds of billions of doses. In January this year, after the Covishield vaccine received emergency use authorisation, we were able to ship 90 million doses to 51 countries, including India, in a matter of less than two months,” he said.

But the company is not producing the vaccine doses at its full capacity. Those in the know told The Indian Express that the company could produce many more than the 50 million doses a month that it is doing right now. The company has, in the past, said it was planning to scale its production to 100 million doses to enable faster distribution of the vaccines around the world.

“The production capacities cannot be scaled up in the absence of smooth access to all the raw materials,” the person quoted above said.

Most of these raw materials are procured from the United States, Australia or New Zealand. While there have not been any problems in the supplies from Australia and New Zealand, the United States has used some emergency legal provisions to curb the export of these items.

Vaccine scientist, and vice-chair of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which is one of the partner organisations in the Covax facility, such restrictions would amplify the inequalities in access to Covid19 vaccines.

“Whether it is vials, or filters, restrictions on global supplies of these items, prompted by vaccine nationalism can have knock-on effects on the accessibility of vaccines to vulnerable populations, and would lead to greater inequalities,” she said.