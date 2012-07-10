The Serum Institute of India has moved the Delhi High Court alleging that the government backtracked on its authorised marketing commitment (AMC) to procure H1N1 (swine flu) vaccine. The hearing is slated for July 19.

We have provided 52,000 doses of vaccine to the government,but its unwilling to use it, executive director of the Pune-based vaccine manufacturer S S Jadhav told The Indian Express.

The lethal H1N1 wave in the country in 2009 had prompted the government to direct vaccine manufacturers to bring out an indigenous vaccine against swine flu. According to Jadhav,the injectible vaccine was tailormade for the government,which had paid Rs 10 crore each to three pharma companies,including Panacea and Bharat Biotech.

With the government dillydallying on procurement of the vaccines,and the shelf life of the injectible vaccine set to expire in August,the vaccine will be wasted if not accepted by the government soon,Jadhav added.

These vaccines were to be used as a stockpile to meet emergencies. While supplies were to be made within three months of the date of the order,the companies had requested the government to allow some more time as clinical trials had to be completed and the vaccine tested at the central drug laboratories. According to the government directive,the vaccines should have been procured by December last year.

If the government had a problem with our quotation,they should not have placed the order, said Sunil Bahl,Business Development director at the Serum Institute. We set up a bio-safety laboratory,used expensive raw material and incurred expenses to the tune of Rs 50 crore. Now the government is demanding their Rs 10 crore back along with interest and refusing to take the supply of vaccine as it was not given within the time period, Bahl said.

However,we had requested for a re-validation of the delivery date and the first lot of the injectible vaccine against swine flu was given on March 5 this year. Other companies too submitted their stock around the same time. A letter was also sent via the Vaccine Manufacturers Association to the government but to no avail. We finally filed a suit in the Delhi High Court under section 9 of the Abritration Act, Bahl added.

We are ready to provide the vaccine for people only if the demand goes up, said Jadhav.

Vaccine-makers anticipate an increase in demand as Maharashtra alone reported 311 cases of swine flu and 17 H1N1 deaths since April. When contacted,Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research V M Katoch admitted a need for a vaccine against swine flu as it provided wide protection to people. I am not aware of details regarding the Serum Institute vaccine and will look into the matter, Katoch told The Indian Express.

