Serum Institute of India ties up with DNDi for Phase III trial of dengue therapy

Under the agreement, SII will supply the study drug for the overseas trial and oversee its refrigerated transport to clinical trial sites. (File image)

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has signed a licensing agreement with the non-profit medical research organisation Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to conduct Phase III clinical trials and facilitate future access to an SII-developed monoclonal antibody therapy for dengue, formerly known as VIS513.

The agreement paves the way for a Phase III trial, led by DNDi, to begin in the first quarter of 2027 across Malaysia, Thailand and Brazil. Around 1,000 participants will be enrolled at trial sites in the three countries. In India, the therapy is already undergoing a Phase III trial at over 25 centres.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-engineered proteins designed to neutralise viruses. Under the agreement, SII will supply the study drug for the overseas trial and oversee its refrigerated transport to clinical trial sites.