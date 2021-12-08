Top Serum Institute executive director Dr Suresh Jadhav passes away, Cyrus Poonawalla and others mourn death

Dr Suresh Jadhav, one of the top executive directors of Serum Institute of India (SII), passed away late on Tuesday night at the age of 72. Jadhav died of renal failure and other allied ailments.

His death was grieved by Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, the Chairman and Managing Director of Serum Institute of India, who said Jadhav was the international face of SII.

Jadhav passed away at Sahyadri Hospital and is survived by his wife and two children. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, and other officials visited Jadhav’s residence to pay their last respects.

“Dr Jadhav was instrumental in setting up the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturing Network. He represented Serum Institute of India on the GAVI board and was also instrumental in the liaison between the national and international regulatory authorities. He played a pivotal role in getting WHO pre-qualifications of several products,” Dr Poonawalla said.

Jadhav was instrumental in the development of the Covishield vaccine in India and in an interview with The Indian Express he had assured India is heading fast towards the development of the vaccine.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at WHO, tweeted, “Very Sad news. Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with huge impact on lives saved.”

Prashant Yadav, a globally recognized scholar in the area of healthcare supply chains, also tweeted that Jadhav was a stalwart of vaccine manufacturing in India and built the technical capabilities of Serum Institute of India. “His passing away is a sad day for all in the vaccine industry, especially the DCVMN,” he tweeted.