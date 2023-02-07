scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Septuagenarian dies after being hit by speeding car in Yerawada

Police have identified the deceased as Prakashchandra Lakshmanrao Telang, a resident of Park Island, Shastri Nagar, in Yerawada.

His daughter-in-law Pradnya Telang (33) has lodged an FIR at Yerawada police station.
A 73-year-old man died in a road accident near Shastri Nagar junction in Yerawada on Sunday.

Police have identified the deceased as Prakashchandra Lakshmanrao Telang, a resident of Park Island, Shastri Nagar, in Yerawada.

His daughter-in-law Pradnya Telang (33) has lodged an FIR at Yerawada police station.

Prakashchandra was crossing the road near Shastri Nagar junction around 11.30 am when a speeding car knocked him down, police said.

Police have booked the car driver under sections 304 (a), 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of Motor Vehicles Act.

Sub inspector Swapnali Gaikwad, who is investigating the case, said Telang had retired from the Navy.

Further investigations are underway, police added.

