Tomato at Rs 130/kg, other veggies too sell at high prices; traders say no relief till mid-Dec

With just months left for Assembly elections in five states, food inflation is certainly going to be a worrying issue for the ruling party. After edible oil price rise, vegetable prices across the country are spiking, with wholesale tomato prices crossing Rs 130/kg.

Farmers and trades have blamed the heavy spell of rain received in September, and the subsequent crop loss, for the unusually high prices, which they say is expected to continue till the middle of December, when the next picking of the crop would be ready for harvesting.

Extreme rain in September has been blamed for major crop damage reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and other parts of the country.

Shriram Ghadave, president of the Vegetable Growers Association of India, said, “These are crops which farmers take for a short span, say three to four months. September rain had damaged the nursery plantation of tomato, which was to start yield in November. Due to the heavy rain, the nursery plantations in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been damaged and the lower arrivals in wholesale markets are pushing up retail prices.”

At Madanapalle’s wholesale tomato market in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, wholesale tomato prices touched an all-time high of Rs 130/kg earlier this week. Market officials pointed out that it was way back, in November 2016, when the vegetable price had come close to Rs 100/kg.

“On Tuesday, only 90 tonnes of tomatoes arrived in the market. Usually, the market reports arrival of nearly 400-500 tonnes of the vegetable but these days, normal arrival is around 300-350 tonnes,” they said.

One of the largest tomato markets in the country, Madanapalle receives produce from the region as well as Karnataka. Retail prices, as reported by the National Horticulture Board (NHB), shows that most cities are selling the vegetable for Rs 70-80/kg.

The NHB data also talks about consistent month-on-month rise in prices of peas, brinjal, bitter gourd, okra, cabbage and cauliflower, selling at retail prices in the range of Rs 50-60/kg. Onion prices are also hovering around Rs 50-60/kg in retail markets.

In Nashik, September rains had hit production of kharif onion, which were to arrive in markets in November. Cooling of onion prices is expected only after January, when the late kharif onion will reach the markets.

Spiraling vegetable prices have led to a slight increase in October’s Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) numbers, with the national CFPI showing a 2.58 per cent increase from last month.

However, Gadhave and other farmers ruled out any immediate price correction as the next picking of most vegetable crops is expected only in mid-December. “Prices will remain high till then,” he said.