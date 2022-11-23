Seniors felicitated, youth encouraged with scholarship

FORMER INDIAN Women’s cricket captain and BCCI member Shubhangi Kulkarni, filmmaker Kranti Kanade, noted medical practitioner Dr Arjun Viegas, social worker Dr Milind Bhoi, and educator for the hearing impaired Arvind Meshramkar have been awarded the Chandu Borde Foundation Adarsh awards. Ten young sportspersons also got the award.

The Adarsh Award comprises Rs 25,000, a shawl, and memento while a one-time scholarship of Rs 10,000 was presented to the young sportspersons. The awards were given by Vir Chakra awardee Col Lalit Rai. “One should not run for the money in pocket but should bid for hope in their heart…,” he said.

Borde said society had given him a lot and he wanted to give back to society. “There was no better way than to honour individuals who have given all to their careers and towards society,” he said. The scholarships were awarded to cricketer Atharva Wanve and Kushi Mulla, rower Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, swimmer Prathamesh Sonar, TT player Pritha Vartikar, archer Natasha Dumne, boxer Sidra Anwar Shaikh, weightlifter Siddhanth Binde, wrestler Jyotiba Atakale, and taekwandoin Abhijeet Sarjerao Khopade.