Senior tabla player Pandit Vinayakrao Thorat dies at 86

Celebrated Tabla player in Marathi music Pandit Vinayakrao Thorat, died on April 5 in Pune due to old age. He was 86 and is survived by his wife.

Pandit Thorat started learning tabla at the age of four under K Vasantrao Nikam from Daund and Bapurao Gurav. At the age of 12, he went on to learn under Pandit Ramakrishnabuva Parvatkar.

As a young musician, he was accompanied by a group of classical vocalists, including Mogubai Kurdikar, Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, Pandit Firoz Dastur, Jonsana Bhole, Vasantrao Deshpande and Ram Marathe to name a few.

He received many awards, including the Annasaheb Kirloskar Sangeet Rangbhoomi Lifetime Achievement Award, from the Maharashtra government.

After 1962, his interest to accompany drama musicians increased and he played with Chhota Gandharva, Jaymalabai Shiledar and Kirti Shiledar.

“I was 10 when I became a part of the Marathi Rangbhumi Natak Company and for 50 years, Thoratji has been on the tabla for the music theatres. Together we have experimented with over 4,500 pieces and before me, he had played with my mother Jaymala Shiledar and Chhota Gandharvaji. Chottukaka, as we fondly called him, he played so well that I can confidently say that no one can play the tabla like him. He not only played the tabla well but also, his thekas had a nazakat, which were so poignant that they still resonate in my ears. An era has come to an end as he passed away,” said Kirti Shiledar, Hindustani classical music singer and actress on Marathi musical stage.

