Monday, May 17, 2021
Senior resident doctors at Maharashtra govt colleges demand pay hike

Dr Prashant Munde, advisor to MARD, said that senior resident doctors share major workload in government medical colleges and hospitals.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: May 18, 2021 1:37:24 am
A petition to this effect was submitted before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has demanded a pay hike for senior resident doctors across government hospitals. A petition to this effect was submitted before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Dr Prashant Munde, advisor to MARD, said that senior resident doctors share major workload in government medical colleges and hospitals. While there has been an increase in the pay of junior resident doctors and lecturers at government medical colleges, senior resident doctors have been getting minimal stipend. They have urged that the pay should be hiked from current Rs 66,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Senior resident doctors have neither received a pay hike nor the hazard fund despite working so hard during the Covid pandemic, Dr Munde said. They have urged authorities to consider their demand, failing which they have threatened to go on a strike.

