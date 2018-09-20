Senior Congress leader Shivajirao Nagawade Patil passes away at 85

Shivajirao Nagavade Patil Shivajirao Nagavade Patil

President of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation, Shivajirao Nagavade Patil passed away in Mumbai after a prolonged illness on Wednesday evening. He was 85.

A senior Congress leader, Nagavade Patil had represented the Shrigonda constituency in the state Legislative Assembly for multiple terms and was associated with the sugar sector since the early 1970s.

Known for his in-depth and incisive study of the cooperative sugar sector, Nagavade Patil was instrumental in the foundation of the cooperative sugar mill in the region. Sanjeev Babar, former managing director of the Federation, said Nagavade Patil’s expertise lied in running a sugar mill in a drought-prone region. “His knowledge about the industry was phenomenal and he could hold fort in a discussion about various aspects of the industry with anyone,” he said. Babar had worked with Nagavade Patil for over two and a half years.

NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil, the president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, called the demise of Nagavade Patil a great loss for the cooperative sugar industry in the state. “My association with him is more than 20 years old. He was passionate about the cause of farmers and the industry,” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App