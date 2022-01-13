Two senior citizens die in separate road mishaps in Pune

Two senior citizens have died in separate road mishaps in the city in the last two days.

In the first incident, a speeding truck knocked down a two-wheeler near Navle Bridge on the Katraj Bypass road on Tuesday evening. The rider, Vijay Kulkarni (70), died in the accident.

Police have booked the truck driver on charges of negligent driving under sections 279 and 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In another incident, an auto-rickshaw fatally hit 75-year-old Sundarrao Kokadwar, who was crossing the road near Yashorahi hospital in Shivane, on Monday evening.

An offence of negligent driving was lodged against the auto driver.