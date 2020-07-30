Senior citizen robbed of Rs 3.3 lakh in Market Yard

The complainant informed his employer and a first information report was lodged at the Market Yard police station. (Representational) The complainant informed his employer and a first information report was lodged at the Market Yard police station. (Representational)

Three unidentified persons on a motorcycle allegedly attacked and robbed Rs 3.3 lakh in cash from a senior citizen on Wednesday afternoon. The robbery took place in broad daylight.

The victim, a 69-year-old man who lives in Akurdi Pradhikaran, has lodged a complaint of robbery in this case at the Market Yard police station.

Police said the complainant works for a businessman in Market Yard. He was going towards the Pune People’s Cooperative Bank, Market Yard, on a motorcycle to deposit the cash, which was collected at his workplace.

According to the complainant, three persons on a motorcycle intercepted him near Shivneri Road and tried to snatch the cash bag from his possession.

When the complainant resisted, the trio attacked him. Police said that one of them hit the man on the head with an iron rod, leaving him injured. The trio the snatched the bag from him and escaped from the spot.

The complainant informed his employer and a first information report was lodged at the Market Yard police station.

Police Sub-Inspector G G Kharat, who is investigating the case, said, “We have gathered some leads from the videos captured by CCTV cameras….But no arrests have been made yet. Investigation is on.”

