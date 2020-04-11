Senior citizen helpline deals with all: from buying groceries to pension withdrawal

Besides, with the help of social organisations, police are helping about 3,500 senior citizens get meals and medicine on a daily basis. (Representational Photo) Besides, with the help of social organisations, police are helping about 3,500 senior citizens get meals and medicine on a daily basis. (Representational Photo)

THE SENIOR citizen’s cell of the Pune City Police is helping the elderly in its jurisdiction during the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Between March 16 and April 10, the cell has helped 136 senior citizens for various purposes, including medical treatment, buying groceries and vegetables and LPG cylinders and domestic issues.

A press release issued on Friday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh stated that the cell received 136 calls between March 16 and April 10 on the senior citizen’s helpline 1090, of which 89 were regarding minor issues ranging from buying petrol to complaints on civic issues and even family problems. Remaining calls were about medical help and other purposes, including visit to bank for withdrawing pension, he added.

Besides, with the help of social organisations, police are helping about 3,500 senior citizens get meals and medicine on a daily basis.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd