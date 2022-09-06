scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Senior citizen attacked with sharp weapon, his cell phone robbed

Police said Dahifale was on a morning walk near Tuscan Society in Kharadi. Around 6 am, three persons on a motorcycle intercepted him and tried to snatch his cell phone.

Police said CCTV footage from the area is being checked for leads about the robbers.

A senior citizen was attacked with a sharp weapon by a group of men who robbed him of his cell phone while he was on his morning walk, in Kharadi on Thursday. The victim, identified as Babam Dahifale (60), lodged the first information report in this case at the Chandan Nagar police station.

Police said Dahifale was on a morning walk near Tuscan Society in Kharadi. Around 6 am, three persons on a motorcycle intercepted him and tried to snatch his cell phone. But Dahifale resisted, due to which the trio fell down from the motorcycle.

One of them attacked Dahifale with a sharp weapon, inflicting injuries on his leg and abdomen, leaving the senior citizen injured. The robbers then snatched his cell phone worth Rs 10,000 and escaped from the spot.

More from Pune

Police said CCTV footage from the area is being checked for leads about the robbers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 03:57:05 am
Next Story

Students of Classes 9 & 11 to get job-based vocational training

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement