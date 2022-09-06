Senior citizen attacked with sharp weapon, his cell phone robbed

A senior citizen was attacked with a sharp weapon by a group of men who robbed him of his cell phone while he was on his morning walk, in Kharadi on Thursday. The victim, identified as Babam Dahifale (60), lodged the first information report in this case at the Chandan Nagar police station.

Police said Dahifale was on a morning walk near Tuscan Society in Kharadi. Around 6 am, three persons on a motorcycle intercepted him and tried to snatch his cell phone. But Dahifale resisted, due to which the trio fell down from the motorcycle.

One of them attacked Dahifale with a sharp weapon, inflicting injuries on his leg and abdomen, leaving the senior citizen injured. The robbers then snatched his cell phone worth Rs 10,000 and escaped from the spot.

Police said CCTV footage from the area is being checked for leads about the robbers.