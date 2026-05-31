Sena UBT to Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare: ‘Explain why 80 lakh women were disqualified from Ladki Bahin scheme’

Claiming that 80 lakh women have been disqualified from the Maharashtra Government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Sunday sought an explanation from Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare.

“The state government has disqualified 80 lakh women from Ladki Bahin Yojana which means they will not get the benefit of the scheme henceforth. I want to know from Minister Aditi Tatkare as to why these women were disqualified?” Sena UBT spokesperson Sushma Andhare said in Pune.

Andhare accused the government of adopting a “use and throw” attitude, claiming that the beneficiaries were treated as “paid voters”.

“Rs 288 crore was squandered like gulal (coloured powder), and now they will have to answer for it. Why was there such a rush to implement the scheme, and why was money distributed indiscriminately? Aditi Tatkare is incapable of managing her department,” Andhare alleged, adding that Tatkare has contributed nothing for women beyond providing updates on the scheme.