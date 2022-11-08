scorecardresearch
Sena (UBT), MVA allies to fight SPPU senate elections on Nov 20

The senate members will be elected from 88,000 university graduates enrolled as voters. They are from Pune, Nashik and Nagar district.

Sena (UBT) leader Gajanan Thurkude said the party is following directions of their leader Aaditya Thackeray. (File Photo)

THE MAHA Vikas Aghadi has decided to have their panel for the elections of senate of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The elections are scheduled for November 20.

“The NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress have decided to contest the university senate election in an alliance. While political parties do not usually participate in the senate elections this time we decided to contest them and improve the university’s functioning,” said city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap. He said the NCP will have six candidates and Shiv Sena (UBT) will have four candidates in the 10-member MVA panel. “The Congress is busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra so could not finalise the name of their candidates in time,” Jagtap said.

Sena (UBT) leader Gajanan Thurkude said the party is following directions of their leader Aaditya Thackeray. “He has asked us to contest the senate elections and senior party leaders Varun Sardesai and Aditya Shirodkar will soon visit the city to plan a strategy,” he said. He said eventually, the MVA will contest the senate elections of all universities in the state.

