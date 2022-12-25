Sena (UBT) demands SIT into 2015 Thane death, Governor’s remarks, Shinde govt formation

Three days after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian death case, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded an SIT probe into the suicide of Thane builder Suraj Parmar in 2015.

“Parmar’s diary has been found. It has some names. They are written in code. We know who those people are. The state government should set up an SIT to probe the builder’s death,” Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said before mediapersons on Sunday.

On December 22, Fadnavis announced in the state assembly that an SIT will be formed to investigate the “suspicious death” of Salian, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager. While Salian’s family maintained that her death in 2020 was accidental, many are demanding a detailed probe into the incident.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Fadnavis said, “The Disha Salian case will be investigated by the SIT. Those who have any evidence can provide it to the police.”

Meanwhile, Raut also demanded setting up of an SIT to probe the controversial remarks of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which has drawn protests across Maharashtra. The protests are led by Udayanraje Bhosale, BJP MP, who has been insisting on the ouster of the Governor for around a month now.

Raut said the Shinde-Fadnavis has been under fire on several issues and has therefore, decided to divert people’s attention by instituting SIT probe against Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. “They are trying to drag Aaditya Thakeray’s name despite him having no connection with it (the case) … Even Disha Salian’s parents have not demanded a probe,” he said.

On June 8, 2020, Disha Salian was found dead after allegedly falling off a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai. A week later, Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence in Mumbai.

Raut also accused CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis of being silent spectators to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue. “The Karnataka Chief Minister is showing he does not even care for Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has called for maintaining status quo. Basavaraj Bommai has been making inflammatory statements every now and then. But what is the response of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister? Both are keeping quiet, both are silent spectators.”

Raut also demanded an SIT into “the way Shinde formed his government” in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “An SIT should be formed to probe the “khoke sarkar” and how it came into existence,” he said.

For his part, Shinde said he was heading a people’s government and was working in the interest of the people. “This is a people’s government. It is not working secretly. It is taking all decisions in the interest of the people…They (opposition) only want to play politics. In NIT land case, they have fallen flat. The court has shown them their place,” said the CM in Aurangabad on Sunday.