Sena (UBT) and VBA join hands, Congress welcome new family member

DESCRIBING IT as “naya rasta and naya rishta”, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Monday announced their alliance and made it clear that VBA will also be part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Congress said they have no problem with a like-minded party joining the alliance.

“The Sena (UBT) and VBA have decided to come together. The future political roadmap will be decided on the situation that prevailed at that moment,” said Thackery at a joint press conference along with VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai. The announcement came on the birth anniversary of Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray. “We have embarked on a naya rasta and naya rishta,” both the leaders said.

Stating that he hopes NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also come along, Ambedkar said, “I have read the reaction of Sharad Pawar. There is nothing new in it. Our fued is old. It is not about the farm it is about leadership. I am hoping that he will join hands with us because I look at this battle with a different perspective,” he said.

On Sunday, Pawar said he does not want to get into the issue of the alliance and that Ajit Pawar will speak about it.

Uddhav said they kept Congress and NCP in the loop about this. “They have no problem about the alliance,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “At a time when our democracy is under threat, a like-minded party joining the MVA fold is a positive move. We have no problem with VBA joining hands with us. As regards seat sharing it will be discussed as the situation emerges.”

Thackeray said, “We need to take to the people whatever that is happening in the country. The Prime Minister was in Mumbai last week. When the election draws near, the poor are praised. After the vote, they find themselves on the road. On the other hand, they (PM) keep flying high. All this needs to stop and that is why we have come together,” Thackeray said.

Advertisement

The Sena (UBT) chief said, “People are misled by triggering controversies… We want to free people from such ideological pollution. To keep our democracy alive and maintain the sanctity of our constitution, we have come together.”

Ambedkar said, “Voters decide who to elect. But it is up to the political parties to decide, who should contest. The rise of dynastic politics has sidelined concern for the poor. And that is why capitalists and looters are at the helm of power.”

Ambedkar said the coming together of Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA will lead to politics of change. “When we go through the manifesto of Janata Dal, it promises implementation of Mandal Commission report. Unfortunately, Janata Dal fell apart on the issue of the Mandal Commission report. When we try to tackle social issues, the mathematics of social set-up also changes.”

Advertisement

Stating that he hopes NCP chief Sharad Pawar will come along, Ambedkar said, “I have read the reaction of Sharad Pawar. There is nothing new in it. Our feud is old. It is not about the farm it is about leadership. I was hoping that he will join hands with us because I look at this battle with a different perspective,” he said.

Slamming the Union government, Ambedkar said, “Today, attempts are being made to finish off political leadership through the Enforcement Directorate (ED). If a leader has done anything wrong, then action should be initiated against him. Take him to court and then put him in jail. But currently, they are not being taken to court but are put in jail in a bid to humiliate the leadership.”

Ambedkar said, “No one is immortal. No one has come with an ‘immortal belt’ around him. Similarly, one day, it will be all over for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”