Sena threatens to ‘expose’ BJP in press conference tomorrow, jail its leaders

The Shiv Sena on Monday lashed out against its former ally BJP saying the party will “expose” its leaders at a press conference to be held at the Sena headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, while also threatening to put BJP leaders behind bars.

“Tomorrow, the Shiv Sena will hold a press conference at the Sena Bhavan. We will expose the BJP and its machinations. The BJP will be in trouble now. They thought they can do anything and get away. No, not any more. The Sena will make it miserable for its leaders,” Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

“The BJP is repeatedly saying that this person will be in jail and that person will be jail… They are saying that our leaders will be in the company of Anil Deshmukh in jail… I want to tell the BJP that in the next few days, three and a half of its leaders will be in jail. And they will be where Deshmukh is lodged while Deshmukh will be out,” he added.

“The Sena is the biggest power centre. The press conference will be held at Sena Bhavan where party supremo Balasaheb Thackeray used to address the party’s rank and file. I will be there and so will be party MLAs, MPs and ministers. The entire nation will get to hear what I say, what the party leaders say. I am not going to reveal what is going to happen,” the Sena MP asserted.

Raut, however, did not indicate whether the Chief Minister, who has been recuperating after a surgery, will be present.

Stating that the Sena has endured a lot, Raut added, “We will not tolerate the dadagiri of BJP anymore. The way they are misusing the Enforcement Directorate and slinging mud at Sena leaders, including the Thackeray family, we will give a befitting reply to them tomorrow at 4 pm.”

The Sena has decided to “act decisively” as the BJP has mounted a ferocious attack against its leaders. Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has been at the forefront of the attack on the party, making several allegations of corruption against its leaders, producing documents to substantiate his allegations and approaching the ED for a probe.