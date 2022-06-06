Sena supremo would have been happy with MVA government, says Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has claimed that had Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray been alive today, he would have been happy with the experiment of a three-party government coming to power in Maharashtra. He said this during an interview session at ‘Maharashtra Connect Conclave 2022’ on Saturday.

Responding to this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Pawar said, “During private meetings, Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray used to say that if Sharad Pawar and his party joined hands with Shiv Sena, Delhi would bend before Maharashtra. Therefore, I think the Shiv Sena supremo would have been happy with a three-party alliance.”

Raut said, “Till Sharad Pawar takes the initiative, the BJP government at the Centre will not get an alternative…Had Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, BJP would not have dared to do what it is doing today.”

Pawar said, “When the three-party government came to power, many predicted that it won’t last. Some said it would last 15 days, three months or six months. But the government has now completed two-and-a- half years in power. The three-party alliance government is moving in the right direction. People have stopped making predictions now.”

Raut said before the MVA government came to power, the Sena was holding discussions with BJP. “We knew they will not live up to their word. Therefore, we decided to form the MVA government…We knew that Sharad Pawar was capable of bringing about the change,” he said.

Speaking about the movie The Kashmir Files, Pawar said, “When the killings took place in Kashmir, a government supported by BJP was ruling the country. Even now, the BJP government is governing Kashmir. Despite that the Pandits are not getting protection.”

To a question as to when MLA Rohit Pawar will become a Minister, Pawar said, “I became an MLA in 1967. And it took me five years to become a minister.”