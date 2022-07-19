scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Sena MP Shrirang Barne joins Shinde fold, says he is part of separate group of 12 MPs

Shrirang Barne is a two-time Sena MP from Pune’s Maval constituency. He said Rahul Shewale, the leader of the 12-member separate group of Sena MPs, will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to clarify their stand.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 19, 2022 12:45:50 pm
Barne is a two-time Shiv Sena MP from Maval constituency in Pune district. He had won by a huge margin of around two lakh votes on both occasions.

Shiv Sena’s Maval MP Shrirang Barne on Tuesday said he was part of the 12-member separate group of MPs formed by the rebel faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. There have been speculations about the names of the other Sena MPs who have joined the rebel faction, but none of them have announced the same.

“I am part of the Shiv Sena. We have a 12-member group. Rahul Shewale will be our leader in the Lok Sabha,” Barne told The Indian Express Tuesday. When asked whether he was leaving the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, Barne said, “I am in the Shiv Sena, our group will be known as Shiv Sena.” The breakaway group of MPs will submit a formal letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday seeking recognition for their group.

Barne is a two-time Shiv Sena MP from Maval constituency in Pune district. He had won by a huge margin of around two lakh votes on both occasions. However, with NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar eyeing the Maval seat, Barne had sensed that he would not be fielded in the next polls.

“The NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress are likely to contest the next elections under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The NCP has been insisting that Parth be fielded from the Maval seat. As a result, Barne was worried about being ousted from the seat. Even otherwise, he has a good rapport with Eknath Shinde and has therefore gone his way,” said a close aide of Barne.

Barne told The Indian Express that Rahul Shewale, their leader, will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon after which everything will become clear. “You will come to know who is on which side in the afternoon. Wait for the press conference,” he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “Shiv Sena’s strength will not deplete even if some of them decide to stab us in the back. We will fight back.”

Raut said that the BJP was attempting to break Maharashtra into three parts. “Before that, the BJP is trying to finish off the Shiv Sena. It has already taken away our MLAs and is now snatching away our MPs. All this is being done to end the existence of the Shiv Sena and thereby split Maharashtra into three parts. The real Shiv Sena will not allow this to happen. We will rise again and blow the BJP away,” he said.

