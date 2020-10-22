Sena leader’s murder: MCOCA invoked against 10 accused

A proposal to invoke MCOCA against the accused persons was submitted by DCP Priyanka Narnaware and Senior Inspector Jagganath Kalaskar.

Pune City Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the 10 accused arrested for the murder of Shiv Sena leader Deepak Maratkar.

According to the police, a group of persons attacked Maratkar (32) with sharp weapons multiple times following a political dispute near his residence in Gawli Ali in Budhwar Peth, around 12.15 am on October 2.

Deepak, son of former Sena corporator Vijay Maratkar, died in the incident. An offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Faraskhana police station. The 10 accused arrested so far have been identified as Ashwini Sopan Kamble, Mahendra Madanlal Saraf, Niranjan Mhankale, Prashan alias Sunny Kolte, Rahul Ragir, Rohit Kshirsagar, Rohit alias Bala Kamble, Sandip Kolte, Lakhan Dhaware and Chandrashekhar Waghel.

Police said some of the accused have links with the Bapu Nayar and Swapnil Modve gangs.

A proposal to invoke MCOCA against the accused persons was submitted by DCP Priyanka Narnaware and Senior Inspector Jagganath Kalaskar. Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Shinde approved the proposal and issued orders for invoking MCOCA against the accused.

