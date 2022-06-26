Sena corporator among 4 booked for ‘threatening woman over land dispute’

Shiv Sena corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Bala Oswal and three others were booked by Pune Police on charges of threatening a woman in a dispute over a plot of land in Gangadham.

Oswal said, “I came to know about the offence registered against me only after some reporters called me. I then checked with the Kondhwa police station. I do not know why I have been named in the case. No such sequence of events as alleged in the case has taken place. This is an attempt to malign my image.”

The FIR in the case was registered at Kondhwa police station by a certain Sushma Sunil Rithe (32), a resident of Gangadham. Police have booked Bala Oswal alias Pramod Premchand, who represents Upper Indira Nagar, and three others, Sumit Telang, Shahaji Ranadive and Sukeshni Bansode.

Rithe has alleged in her complaint that her husband and brother-in-law purchased a plot of land in Gangadham while Telang had been claiming that the plot belonged to his father. On June 24 when Rithe, her sister and mother had gone to see the plot, Telang, Ranadive and Bansode allegedly assaulted her. The complaint says that Teland rammed her head against a wall and threatened her. Oswal also arrived at the spot and allegedly threatened the complainant of dire consequences if she did not relinquish control of the property.

The suspects were booked under Indian Penal code sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).