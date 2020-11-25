Sena alleges ‘Rs 300-crore corruption’ in Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City project

The Sena leader said that under the Smart City project, a Rs 520-crore tender was awarded to a consortium of Tech Mahindra Co Ltd, Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd and Arceus Infotech Pvt Ltd.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged corruption to the tune of Rs 300 crore in the Rs 520-crore tender of the Smart City project being implemented by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL).

At a press conference, Shiv Sena’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Yogesh Babar alleged that a BJP MLA and the civic administration were both involved in the “Rs 300-crore corruption”.

The Sena leader said that under the Smart City project, a Rs 520-crore tender was awarded to a consortium of Tech Mahindra Co Ltd, Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd and Arceus Infotech Pvt Ltd.

“On May 15, 2019, PCSCL signed an agreement of Rs 520 crore with this consortium as system integrator. The agreeement was called Master Service Agreement. In this agreement, large-scale corruption has taken place. An MLA of the ruling BJP and the civic administration is involved in it,” alleged Babar.

Citing an instance of alleged corruption, Babar said, “In this agreement, under the head of Advance Water Metering Application, an expenditure of Rs 9.7 crore has been shown. The System Integrator and its subcontractor were forcing the supplier to do the work in Rs 2.53 crore. In this particular instance, there is corruption of Rs 7.2 crore.”

Babar alleged that one of the firms in the consortium belongs to an MLA who is close to former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. “How is this company involved in Smart City Solutions,” he asked.

Babar also alleged that Adept Fluidyne Pvt Ltd, which was part of the Master Service Agreement, was removed from the contract. “Why was the supplier removed despite showing willingness to carry out the work within the stipulated time limit,” he asked.

Babar said the party has sent a memorandum to state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and demanded a probe into the allegations. “We have also demanded that the Rs 520-crore tender be stayed and an departmental inquiry be initiated,” he said.

When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, who is also the CEO of PCSCL, said, “I have not seen the allegations levelled so far. I can comment on this only after I go through the allegations.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.