Pune: Seminar on temple & Islamic architecture to be held today

The B V Rao Hall, Deccan Gymkhana Club is holding a seminar on Indian temple architecture from the first to the 12th centuries CE and Islamic architecture in the Deccan region on Saturday. The seminar, targeted for architects, engineers and students, will be led by architect Hrishikesh Pratinidhi. It will comprise an audio-visual presentation around Indian architecture and the initial influences of Islamic architecture. The talk will focus on ancient architecture in the cities of Karnataka, such as Gulbarga, Bijapur and Bidar. It will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm.

“My key inspiration for this seminar is that architecture has always been something that needs to be looked at in continuity. It cannot be looked upon as an isolated product,” said Pratinidhi, who holds a Masters degree in architecture from Pune University and is a practising architect who also works as a part-time visiting faculty in various architectural colleges such as the Bricks School of Architecture.

“Architecture shows how times have changed, how the system of construction has evolved and how society has progressed. The structures reflect the developments in human history,” added Pratinidhi.

The event on Saturday is the second day of the seminar. The seminar will discuss the evolution of Indian temple architecture from the first to the 12th centuries CE, general evolution of Islamic architecture from Delhi to South India and different parts of the world. Pratinidhi will also discuss in detail the 17th century influences of Islamic architecture on Hindu architecture. The seminar will also discuss architectural conservation and how building and structures of the present era carry Islamic influence.

“Indians have a large architectural history that must be discussed for our knowledge,” said Pratinidhi.