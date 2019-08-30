Seminar on stress management and depression held at IAF depot, Pune

A seminar on stress management and suicide prevention was conducted at the Pune-based 9 Base Repair Depot of the Indian Air Force under Headquarters Maintenance Command recently.

The inaugural address was delivered by Air Officer Commanding of the depot, Air Commodore SP Bhandare. Bhandare said that stress is a silent killer and that the defence forces, being the guardians of the nation, should be physically and mentally healthy. He said it is crucial to create awareness about managing stress and depression. He said a stress-free life will help defence personnel work more professionally and efficiently.

In the day-long seminar, a lecture on ‘management of depression in combatants’ was delivered by Major Abhishek Bharti, Department of Psychiatry, Command Hospital, Pune, followed by lectures by psychologists. Lectures were also given on topics like ‘role of dance therapy in mental well being’ and stress management.

The seminar ended with a pledge taken by all participants that they will build a healthier body and mind by their next birthday.

The seminar was attended by 100 personnel of the depot, consisting of station and outstation air warriors, civilian employees and members of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association.