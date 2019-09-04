Seminar on security challenges in coastal and peninsular India organised at Southern Command

A seminar on ‘Emerging Security Challenges in Coastal and Peninsular India’ was held at Headquarters Southern Command on Tuesday as part of the National Security Lecture Series being undertaken by Pune International Centre (PIC), an independent policy research think-tank and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under the ‘Foreign Policy Outreach Initiative’ (FPOI).

Southern Command’s area of responsibility extends over Peninsular India and a series of discussions pertaining specifically to India’s national security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region are being initiated under PIC’s banner.

The proceedings of the Seminar were opened and moderated by Lieutenant General (retd) S S Mehta.

The inaugural address was delivered by Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General SK Saini. He focussed on the importance of southern states in promoting national interests and also on various threats prevailing due to the vast coastline. He also highlighted the preventive measures undertaken to thwart inimical elements.

A talk on ‘Rising India and China-Pak Axis’ was delivered by retired Indian Foreign Service officer Gautam Bambawale, former Indian high commissioner to Bhutan, Pakistan and Indian Ambassador to China. Bambawale stressed on India’s diplomatic initiatives to enhance foreign policy objectives in the sub-continent.

Senior Indian Police Service officer Sapna Tiwari, who is Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, spoke on the ‘Rising Radicalisation and Counter Terrorism Concerns in Peninsular and Coastal India’, covering the issues on threats of increased radicalisation and measures required to be undertaken by the family, educational institutes and the society.