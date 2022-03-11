Pune: Seminar on geotechnical engineering today

Indian Geotechnical Society, Pune Chapter, will organise a seminar on ‘Geotechnical Engineering– yesterday, today and tomorrow’ on Friday. The seminar will kick off at 9.30 am at Hotel Sheraton Grand. Dr Nitin Karmalkar, Vice Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University; Dr N J Pawar, Vice Chancellor, Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth; and Vikas Ramgude, Chief Engineer, Tribal Development department, Maharashtra, will be the chief guests at the seminar.

Major General SN Mukherjee, former Vice Chancellor, LNUPE, Gwalior; Professor Dr N K Samadhiya, President, Indian Geotechnical Society; and Prof Dr Dasaka S Murty (IIT Bombay), Chairman, IGS Mumbai Chapter, will be the guests of honour for the ceremony. Dr B J Kasmalkar and V V Abhyankar will be felicitated at the seminar for their contribution in the field of Geotechnical Engineering.

The event will witness various seminars on a host of topics like ‘Rock Mechanics in Space Exploration’, ‘Case Studies of Bridge Foundations in Maharashtra’ ,’Construction of Diaphragm Wall’, ‘Underground metros: Yesterday, Today,Tomorrow’ and ‘Works on Konkan Railway’.